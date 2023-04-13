Flying high on confidence, KKR to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata (West Bengal): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face each other in the 19th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

KKR is coming to this match after their terrific win against Gujarat Titans on the last ball. On the other hand, SRH also had a comprehensive victory in their last game against Punjab Kings. In the chase of 205 runs, KKR was reduced to 28/2, but skipper Nitish Rana (45 off 29 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) put on a hundred-run stand for the third wicket with Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 83 in 40 balls, which consisted of eight fours and five sixes.

Dismissal of these two set batters and Rashid's hat-trick put KKR on the backfoot at 155/7.

The equation came down to 29 runs in the final over. Rinku Singh came through with a clutch cameo, hitting five successive sixes in the last over to seal what was once an improbable win for KKR. Rinku scored 48* in 21 balls, consisting of one four and six sixes.