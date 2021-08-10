Fmr Kiwi all-rounder Chris Cairns collapses; on life support in Australia: Report

According to a report in 'New Zealand Herald', Cairns "suffered a major medical emergency - an aortic dissection - in Canberra last week" and "will be transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney soon."

Aortic dissection is a serious condition in which a tear happens in the inner layer of the body's main artery.

"He has reportedly undergone several operations while in hospital, but has not responded to treatment as hoped," the report said.

One of the best all-rounders of his time, Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. His father Lance Cairns also played for New Zealand.