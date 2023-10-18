Focus on school sports: SED aligns with NEP-2020 to promote physical education in Kashmir

This move marks a departure from the traditional view of sports as mere extracurricular activities, instead recognizing them as an integral part of the curriculum, where sports performance will now contribute to students' overall academic assessment.

In a communication addressed to all Chief Education Officers (CEOs), the DSEK highlighted NEP-2020's special emphasis on sports, emphasising that it eliminates the rigid separation between curricular and extracurricular activities. Under the new policy, sports are now acknowledged as equally vital as any other academic subject.

Earlier this year, the School Education Department (SED) introduced the Sports and Physical Education component under the centrally sponsored scheme Samagra Shiksha aims to encourage sports, physical activities, yoga, and co-curricular activities in schools.