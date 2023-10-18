Focus on school sports: SED aligns with NEP-2020 to promote physical education in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 18: In a significant development aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has taken a momentous step to promote sports and physical education within the region.
This move marks a departure from the traditional view of sports as mere extracurricular activities, instead recognizing them as an integral part of the curriculum, where sports performance will now contribute to students' overall academic assessment.
In a communication addressed to all Chief Education Officers (CEOs), the DSEK highlighted NEP-2020's special emphasis on sports, emphasising that it eliminates the rigid separation between curricular and extracurricular activities. Under the new policy, sports are now acknowledged as equally vital as any other academic subject.
Earlier this year, the School Education Department (SED) introduced the Sports and Physical Education component under the centrally sponsored scheme Samagra Shiksha aims to encourage sports, physical activities, yoga, and co-curricular activities in schools.
In line with NEP-2020, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) Ministry of Education, has revised guidelines that focus on daily sports activities, equipment procurement, age-appropriate games, yoga, indigenous sports, infrastructure development, the function of sports committees, and the role of Physical Education Teachers (PETs).
The DSEK's communication to CEOs underscores the importance of implementing these revised guidelines to promote sports at various educational levels.
These guidelines emphasize that sports in schools have far-reaching benefits for children, encompassing physical, mental, socio-emotional, and cognitive development, contributing significantly to their overall personality growth.
“NEP-2020 underscores the pivotal role of sports in mainstream education, advocating for sports integration as a pedagogical approach. This approach utilizes physical activities, including indigenous sports, to develop skills such as collaboration, self-initiative, self-direction, self-discipline, teamwork, responsibility, and citizenship,” read the revised guidelines issued by DSEL.
The policy aims to integrate sports into classroom transactions to foster holistic development, promoting physical and psychological well-being while enhancing cognitive abilities.
“Furthermore, sports contribute to the development of fundamental movement skills and physical competencies, which are essential precursors for participation in later lifestyle and sporting activities,” read the guidelines.
The integration of sports into education is aligned with the Samagra Shiksha scheme, which seeks to universalize quality school education from pre-primary to higher secondary levels.
The scheme also includes provisions for procuring sports equipment, with grants allocated to schools from primary to higher secondary level.
The primary schools will receive annual grants for sports up to Rs 5000 while the upper primary schools will receive annual grants up to Rs 10000.
Secondary and Higher Secondary level schools will also receive grants up to Rs 25000 per annum.
“An additional Rs. 25000 will be provided to the school in case at least two students win medals in the Khelo India Youth Games competition,” read the guidelines.
Moreover, the scheme provides an annual recurring school composite grant for all Government Schools to replace non-functional school equipment and cover recurring costs like consumables for play materials, sports equipment, organizing sports events, laboratories, electricity charges, internet, water, and teaching aids.
“This comprehensive approach to integrating sports into the education system not only aligns with NEP-2020 but also promises to nurture well-rounded students and enhance the quality of education in schools,” the document reads.