Football tournament held at CUK

Ganderbal, Nov 4: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Vice Chancellor, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah, Friday kicked-off the varsity’s Inter-Departmental Football Tournament-2022.
In the inaugural match, the Department of Physical Education defeated the Department of Politics and Governance by 11-0. Hashim Veeran of M.P. Ed Semester III was declared player of the match as he scored four goals and assisted two.
Speaking with the teams, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, said “winning or losing is part of the game, but what is important is maintaining the spirit of the game.”
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said, “we need mass participation in football so that we, as a country, India, will achieve a special place in football internationally.”
Dean-School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, Director Tullamulla Campus, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean of Students Welfare (DSW)/Finance Officer Dr. Mehraj ud din Shah also addressed the gathering and conveyed their best wishes.
Senior functionaries of the university also attended the inaugural function of the tournament which will be played on the knock out basis between 23 teams. The event is being organized by the Department of Physical Education in collaboration with DSW.