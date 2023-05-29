Football trials held in Ganderbal

Srinagar, May 29: The Under-19 age group football trials were held by Youth Services and Sports Ganderbal at MM Stadium Ganderbal on Monday.
The event witnessed the participation of 61 students from all the zones of the district.
The DYSSO Ganderbal interacted with the student players and mentioned in his speech that sports have the power to change the world.
Meanwhile, in zone Kangan, the Inter-School Volleyball Kabaddi for boys and girls was held at GHS Patiyarmuqam in which 40 boys and 36 girls student players participated. In Zone Tullamulla of the District, Intramural events in the discipline of Badminton and Table Tennis for both boys and girls of BHSS Batwina were held.