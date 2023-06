Srinagar: Former International Cricketers and former Ranji Players including Ajay Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Nikhil Chopra and Mithun Manhas called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The cricketers discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to the promotion of sports in Jammu Kashmir.

Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Tourism Department was also present at the meeting.