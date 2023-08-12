Former J&K, Hyderabad head coach Milap Mewada appointed batting coach of Afghanistan

He has been offered a full-time contract after careful consideration by the ACB of his recent stint with the Afghanistan squad during the Abu Dhabi training camp and the Bangladesh tour in July, where he worked in the same capacity in the T20I series.

Mewada, 48, played 11 first-class and 26 List-A matches as a wicketkeeper-batter for Baroda between 1996 and 2005, before commencing his coaching career. Mewada has served as the head coach of Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, and Hyderabad teams in men’s domestic cricket.