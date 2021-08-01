Former skipper George Bailey named Australia's new selection chief

Sydney, Aug 1:Former Australia skipper George Bailey has been appointed chairman of the national selection panel, replacing the retiring Trevor Hohns, Cricket Australia announced on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Bailey, who had joined the panel last February, takes over the top job ahead of this year's T20 World Cup, the home Ashes series and away tours to the subcontinent.

"I would like to thank Trevor for his incredible work which has helped shape the success of Australian cricket over a long period, including during my days as a player and captain," Bailey was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia.