Fortis launches multi-speciality medical centre

Speaking on the occasion DC Srinagar said, “I congratulate Fortis Healthcare for launching a Comprehensive Medical Centre. It is a matter of great pride that Fortis Healthcare is strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in Srinagar by adding a new facility here. I have no doubt that this state-of-the-art healthcare facility will achieve prime status in the region in the years to come and provide the healing touch to all its patients.”

Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head – MSOG, Fortis Healthcare, said, “We are pleased to bring the best of healthcare services to Srinagar. This facility promises to bring the best medical consultations by fulfilling the healthcare needs of patients and communities in Srinagar and nearby cities. Our team of experienced doctors at the newly launched medical centre will deliver the most advanced medical care under one roof. I thank the J&K Government and all our stakeholders for their unstinting support."