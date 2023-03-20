Fortis launches multi-speciality medical centre

Srinagar, Mar 20: Keeping with its vision of becoming the world’s most trusted healthcare network, Fortis Healthcare launched a multi-speciality Medical Centre in Srinagar today.
The launch was attended by several dignitaries which included Aijaz Asad, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, who was also the Chief Guest for the occasion, along with Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head – Medical Special Operations Group (MSOG), Fortis Healthcare, Mahipal Singh Bhanot, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Fortis Memorial Research Institute-Gurugram, Shalimar Bagh, Vasant Kunj and Defence Colony among other senior dignitaries.
The newly launched Fortis Medical Centre will provide super specialists consultations by renowned
doctors of various specialities - Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine, IVF, Mental Health, Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery, Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Obs & Gynecology, Oncology - Medical, Surgical, Radiation, Gyane & Pediatric, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Haematology & BMT, GI, Minimal Access & Bariatrics, ENT & Cochlear Implant, Thoracic Surgery, Urology, Vascular Surgery.
With over 36+ expert clinicians across 16+ super specialties to cater to patient needs, the medical centre will provide free consultation till 15th April 2023 as part of its commitment to patients from J&K and the centre will be operational between 9 am to 5 pm.
Speaking on the occasion DC Srinagar said, “I congratulate Fortis Healthcare for launching a Comprehensive Medical Centre. It is a matter of great pride that Fortis Healthcare is strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in Srinagar by adding a new facility here. I have no doubt that this state-of-the-art healthcare facility will achieve prime status in the region in the years to come and provide the healing touch to all its patients.”
Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head – MSOG, Fortis Healthcare, said, “We are pleased to bring the best of healthcare services to Srinagar. This facility promises to bring the best medical consultations by fulfilling the healthcare needs of patients and communities in Srinagar and nearby cities. Our team of experienced doctors at the newly launched medical centre will deliver the most advanced medical care under one roof. I thank the J&K Government and all our stakeholders for their unstinting support."