Foundation World School organises sports event

“These accomplished individuals graciously shared their personal experiences with the students, providing them with valuable insights into the world of sports. They also shared tidbits of knowledge related to sports and how engaging in sporting activities contributes to becoming a better individual, both physically and mentally.”

“The event was not just a showcase of athleticism but also an opportunity for students to gain inspiration from real-life examples. Learning directly from these sports luminaries allowed the students to understand the dedication, discipline, and hard work that underlie success in the sports arena. Furthermore, the event emphasized the holistic benefits of sports, highlighting how it fosters not only physical fitness but also mental strength and character development,” reads the statement.

Overall, the sports event at Foundation World School served as a platform for students to interact with accomplished sports personalities, learn from their experiences, and internalize the importance of sports in leading a healthy and fulfilling life, the statement said.