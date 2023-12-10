Berlin, Dec 10: Eintracht Frankfurt ended Bayern Munich’s unbeaten run in the Bundesliga as Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe’s brace paved the way for a hammering 5-1 victory in the 14th round.

The Eagles started with their guns blazing into the clash, as Fares Chaibi rattled the crossbar before Omar Marmoush poked home the rebound from close range to open the scoring with 12 minutes into game.

Bayern needed some time to gain a foothold into the encounter, and produced their first chances in the 25th minute when Harry Kane pulled wide from promising position while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting couldn’t beat Frankfurt goalie Kevin Trapp from tight angle four minutes later, reports Xinhua.

It was the hosts who doubled their lead at the other end of the pitch. Dina Ebimbe shrugged off Bayern defenders Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano before beating custodian Manuel Neuer from close range at the half-hour mark.

Relentless Frankfurt made it three five minutes later, as Hugo Larsson finished off a counterattack after intercepting a misplaced pass from Joshua Kimmich.