Fresh snowfall in Gulmarg delights wintersport enthusiasts

The famous ski resort which normally remains abuzz with skiing activities during this time of the season, hasn’t this season received any major snowfall till now, making the running of ski lifts impossible.

However, all that has changed now, as the ski resort has received intermittent fresh snowfall since January 7 evening. There is a prediction for snowfall on Sunday night as well and then on January 10 again. Though the snow accumulation hasn’t been much so far it still has brought joy among winter sports lovers, who are keeping their fingers crossed.