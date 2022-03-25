Sports
Friendly cricket match organised at AS College
Srinagar, Mar 25: Friendly cricket match was played at Amar Singh College between the Faculty of Arts and the Faculty of Science.
Faculty of Arts beat Faculty of Science by 10 wickets. After winning the toss and choosing to bat the first faculty of science scored 106 runs in 15 Overs. Dr Syed Umer of the Geography Department scored unbeaten 55 runs.
In reply Faculty of Arts chased the target easily in the 9th over with a loss of only two wickets.