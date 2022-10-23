Friends Drass win Shaheed Zulfikar Ali T-20 Cricket Tournament

Kargil: The Shaheed Zulfikar Ali T-20 Police Martyrs Memorial Cricket Tournament was won by the Friends Drass Cricket team in Drass, Kargil.

On Sunday, Friends Drass and Dardic Legend Shimsha competed in the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali T-20 Police Martyrs Memorial Cricket Tournament of Subdivision Drass. Friends Drass won by 51 runs.

Reyaz Naqvi Captain of Friends Drass won the toss and opted to bat first in a good batting track which worked in their favour. Taking advantage Friends Drass managed to score 183/8 in 20 overs with two openers Gulzar Ahmad and Gh Hussain managing quickfire 42 each.