Friends Motors Narbal clinches Champions Cricket League Sheikhpora title

Srinagar, Dec 11: In a thrilling finale at Sheikh Ul Aalam Sports Field Sheikhpora, Friends Motors Narbal Cricket Club emerged victorious in the JK Champions Cricket League 2023, securing the title after defeating Green Line Cricket Club Srinagar by a commanding 62 runs. Skipper Adil Reshi’s exceptional all-round performance played a pivotal role in the success of Friends Motors, both with the bat and the ball.

Friends Motors Narbal won the toss and opted to set a target for Green Line Cricket Club. Despite early setbacks, a resilient innings by Adil Reshi (42 runs) and a fiery display by Bilal Dar (28 runs off 16 balls) powered the team to a formidable total of 167 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 20 overs. In response, Green Line CC struggled to counter the relentless bowling attack from

Friends Motors, ultimately succumbing to 105 runs in 14.2 overs.

At the closing ceremony, the winner Friends Motors Narbal received a cash prize of Rs 200,000, while the runner-up Green Line CC was awarded Rs 100,000. Ishtiyaq Rasool’s outstanding tournament performance was rewarded with the Player of the Tournament title and a cash prize of Rs 10,000.