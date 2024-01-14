Srinagar, Jan 14: In the face of overwhelming applause and admiration, Amir Hussain Lone, an armless cricketer, remains unwavering in his gratitude towards his parents, who sacrificed their ancestral property, a sawmill where a tragic accident robbed him of his arms.

While Amir has earned a name for himself in the world of cricket, he reveals that his journey has been nothing short of a harrowing experience.

“Society is altogether different; my life is a tragic story,” says Amir, reflecting on the challenges he has faced. Despite being hailed as a symbol of resilience, he emphasises the darker tones of his narrative, shedding light on the societal prejudices and obstacles he had to confront.

“People present it as a story of resilience, but it has darker tones, where my parents stood like a rock to protect me. They sold almost everything to spend on my treatment.”

Amir recounts the discouraging words he and his family had to endure from those who doubted his potential for recovery. “People used to tell them that they should give up on me, don’t waste money,” he shares. Yet, Amir’s parents and grandmother remained steadfast in their support, ready to sell everything for his sake. This unwavering commitment gave him the courage to persevere and find a purpose in life. “This gave me the courage to live for them, to give them happiness, and with this quest came my tryst with cricket.”

Amir Hussain Lone’s journey is not just a tale of sporting triumph but a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the profound impact of familial love and sacrifice.

“When I lost my both arms, I remember it was a Sunday. I had come home after playing cricket with my friends, and my mother asked me to give some food to my brother at the sawmill. It was there that my jacket got stuck in the machine, resulting in the amputation of both my arms,” recalls Amir Hussain Lone, reflecting on the life-altering moment.

The aftermath of the incident plunged Amir into a period of trauma. “It took me more than two years to learn to perform daily chores with my feet,” he shares. Today, Amir has not only overcome the challenges of daily life but has also become proficient in using his feet for various tasks such as lifting a teacup, holding a book, writing, shaving, washing himself, and even combing his hair.

“Allah has been kind. Though it is very difficult for an armless person to play cricket, I’ve succeeded in playing good cricket. People love and respect me for that. What else do I want?” Amir humbly asks, embodying modesty and gratitude. Despite his accomplishments on the cricket field, he insists that his honours are a result of Allah’s blessings.

Amir spent three years in the hospital, undergoing medical treatment. Following his recovery, he returned to his friends with whom he would play cricket outside their village, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey of resilience and triumph over adversity.

“Much before the accident, I was interested in playing cricket. I am a fan of Sachin Tendulkar,” shares Amir, reminiscing about his early passion for the sport. “After returning from school and also on off days, I would go with other young boys to play cricket,” he recalls, highlighting the prelude to his cricketing journey.

Life, however, took an unexpected turn, and Amir found himself facing immense challenges. Despite the adversities, he now finds solace in the fact that his story has come full circle. “When Sachin Sir wrote about me, I recalled those days of suffering and thanked God that he has his ways of fulfilling wishes,” Amir reflects, expressing gratitude for the unexpected recognition from one of his cricketing idols.

However, amidst his achievements, Amir harbours a grudge against local authorities in Kashmir. “I have represented and captained the Para Team of J&K, gained recognition across the country, and even been invited to a reality show. Despite all this, the local authorities have never extended a helping hand,” he laments.

Amir believes that they could have provided him with employment on a compensatory basis or offered support, but unfortunately, nothing of that sort has been done.

Amidst the accolades and achievements, Amir’s plea for local support echoes a persistent struggle for recognition and assistance from the very community he proudly represents on the national stage.

Amir Hussain Lone, a 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, for extending his support. In the face of numerous struggles, Amir reveals that his long-cherished dreams are finally starting to come true.

Gautam Adani, on Saturday, announced that the Adani Foundation would provide Amir with unwavering support in his unique journey. Adani, visibly moved by Amir’s story, saluted the cricketer’s indomitable spirit, highlighting his resilience in the face of adverse circumstances. Adani emphasized that Amir’s struggle serves as a profound inspiration for people across the nation.

The support for Amir transcended the cricketing world, as legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar became a fan after watching Amir’s video. Tendulkar expressed his desire to meet the differently-abled cricketer and even wished to obtain a jersey with Amir’s name on it. In a heartfelt message, Tendulkar lauded Amir for turning the impossible into reality and commended him for inspiring millions passionate about the sport.

“Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport,” Sachin Tendulkar posted on X on Friday.

Amidst the challenges, Amir Hussain Lone’s story has not only gained recognition from cricketing legends but has also garnered support from influential figures like Gautam Adani, paving the way for a brighter and more promising future for the resilient cricketer.