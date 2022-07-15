FSSAI organises Walkathon

Kargil, July 15: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in collaboration with Food Safety Ladakh arranged a walkathon from the Auditorium Hall to the Tourist Felicitation Center (TFC) Kargil.
At the walkathon, students from the Government Degree College in Kargil took part. The goal was to spread the idea of eating a nutritious, sustainable, and varied diet.
Speaking at the ceremony, Vijata from the FSSAI congratulated everyone who had taken part for making it a success.
She designated the pupils as her ambassadors and asked them to educate their families and friends about the proper diet, food fortification, and food adulteration.