FSSAI organises Walkathon

At the walkathon, students from the Government Degree College in Kargil took part. The goal was to spread the idea of eating a nutritious, sustainable, and varied diet.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vijata from the FSSAI congratulated everyone who had taken part for making it a success.

She designated the pupils as her ambassadors and asked them to educate their families and friends about the proper diet, food fortification, and food adulteration.