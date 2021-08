Srinagar: In the ongoing JKFA Futsal 5-A-Side championship one match was played at Gindun Ground Rajbagh , here on Saturday.

In the match Hyderya Sports FC clashed with Young Iqbal FC. Hyderya Sports outplayed Young Iqbal in the match and emerged winner by 10-1 goals. Shahnawaz and Naish scored three goals each for Hyderya Sports.

The tournament is being organised by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.