Futsal Championship Real Kashmir FC beat Sports Council-XI 9-4

Srinagar: In the ongoing JKFA Futsal 5-A-Side football championship match was played at Gindun Multi-sports centre Rajbagh here on Friday.

The match was played between Real Kashmir FC (R) and J&K Sports Council-XI. In the match Real Kashmir FC beat Sports Council XI by 9-4 goals.

The second scheduled match of the day couldn't be held as one team did not report at the venue. Maharaja Kashmir FC were awarded a walkover against Lone Star Kashmir FC who did not report for the match. The tournament is being organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council.