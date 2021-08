Srinagar: In the ongoing JKFA Futsal championship , two matches were played at Gindun center Rajbagh on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Shehri Khaas Football Club held J&K Sports Council XI to a 1-1 draw. In the second match of the day, Syed Tajuddin FC beat LoneStar Kashmir FC by 6-2 goals. The tournament is being organized by J&K Football Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council