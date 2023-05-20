G-20 CELEBRATIONS | ‘Women in J&K sports inching towards glory’

Srinagar: As we leap towards a more inclusive and diverse society, it is important to make sure that women are given equal opportunities in all fields. Sports is no exception. Through academies and centres, we can encourage women to pursue their passion for sports and provide the necessary resources for them to reach their full potential.
In the past few years, the female athletes of J&K have made incredible achievements. From winning medals at national and international levels to breaking records and barriers, J&K women have truly paved the way with the continued support it has received from the administration and not only has this achievement been celebrated too, a statement said.
Our calendar of activities should prioritize the inclusion of women in all areas, including sports, with the right resources and support, women can achieve great things, this was said by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary while attending the sports function held in the Dal lake to commemorate the G-20 Summit in J&K.
Dr Mehta said that we are committed to providing opportunities for all, especially women, to excel in sports and our sincere efforts are commensurate with the amazing progress that our women achievers have made, and we will continue to build on that momentum.
Dr Mehta also emphasized the inclusion of the Golden Age vertical in the activity calendar of the J&K Sports Council for a healthier and fitter J&K.
Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary of Youth Services and Sports said that we will continue to support and encourage women in sports, and celebrate their achievements with pride.
Earlier a colourful demonstration of skills in the disciplines of gymnastics, kayaking and yoga was made by the young athletes of J&K Sports Council which attracted a huge gathering of sports enthusiasts to the venue, who cheered for the demonstrators while they were showcasing their skills, never witnessed before.
Secretary Sports Council Nuzhat Gull said that with the kind of progress both in terms of activities and infrastructure that J&K has made in a few years, J&K players presumed to be participants earlier have emerged as strong contenders
Meanwhile, the activities to commemorate G20 week in J&K were held elsewhere as well.