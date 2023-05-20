G-20 CELEBRATIONS | ‘Women in J&K sports inching towards glory’

Srinagar: As we leap towards a more inclusive and diverse society, it is important to make sure that women are given equal opportunities in all fields. Sports is no exception. Through academies and centres, we can encourage women to pursue their passion for sports and provide the necessary resources for them to reach their full potential.

In the past few years, the female athletes of J&K have made incredible achievements. From winning medals at national and international levels to breaking records and barriers, J&K women have truly paved the way with the continued support it has received from the administration and not only has this achievement been celebrated too, a statement said.

Our calendar of activities should prioritize the inclusion of women in all areas, including sports, with the right resources and support, women can achieve great things, this was said by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary while attending the sports function held in the Dal lake to commemorate the G-20 Summit in J&K.