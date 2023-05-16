G-20 MEET | Kashmir abuzz with sports activities

Gaurav Sikarwar, a senior police officer attended the function as chief guest. He appreciated the participants of the road race and hoped that youth in general and girls, in particular, would continue participating in such events for their mental and physical growth.

In another activity organised by the District Youth Services and Sports Office Pulwama, a unique and attractive event was organised to aware people especially school children at Birla School Pampore. The G-20 Yoga event at Pampore saw the participation of around 600 students from different educational institutions of the District who performed different Asnas of Yoga under the guidance of professionally trained Yoga Teachers.

In another such activity held at Dangiwacha Baramullah, a road race under the banner of G-20 Summit Activities was flagged-off, off by a senior police officer. Around 200 boys participated in the event.

ZPEO Dangiwacha and Headmaster GHS Watergam were also present at the event.

The long-distance race flagged-Off from Chatloora Mode and it culminated at HSS Dangiwacha.

In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, an anti-drug rally was conducted. Rally started at Government BHS Narbal and culminated at ZPEO office Narbal. Around 400 students from Govt, as well as Private schools across zone Narbal, participated in the event.

The DYSS activities in connection with the G-20 meeting are scheduled to continue upto May 31.