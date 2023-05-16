G-20 MEET | Kashmir abuzz with sports activities

Srinagar: In the backdrop of the upcoming G-20 meeting, the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K is organising sports activities all across Kashmir.
The DYSS Joint Director Kashmir has directed all the District officers of the Kashmir province to ensure maximum participation of students in the activities being held, a DYSS statement said.
As part of the G-20 awareness programme, a road race was conducted from the DYSS office in Wazirbagh Srinagar to Government High School Rawalpora. In the event around 900 students which included 700 girls participated. The race was held in age groups of U-14, 17 and 19.
Gaurav Sikarwar, a senior police officer attended the function as chief guest. He appreciated the participants of the road race and hoped that youth in general and girls, in particular, would continue participating in such events for their mental and physical growth.
In another activity organised by the District Youth Services and Sports Office Pulwama, a unique and attractive event was organised to aware people especially school children at Birla School Pampore. The G-20 Yoga event at Pampore saw the participation of around 600 students from different educational institutions of the District who performed different Asnas of Yoga under the guidance of professionally trained Yoga Teachers.
In another such activity held at Dangiwacha Baramullah, a road race under the banner of G-20 Summit Activities was flagged-off, off by a senior police officer. Around 200 boys participated in the event.
ZPEO Dangiwacha and Headmaster GHS Watergam were also present at the event.
The long-distance race flagged-Off from Chatloora Mode and it culminated at HSS Dangiwacha.
In central Kashmir’s Budgam district, an anti-drug rally was conducted. Rally started at Government BHS Narbal and culminated at ZPEO office Narbal. Around 400 students from Govt, as well as Private schools across zone Narbal, participated in the event.
The DYSS activities in connection with the G-20 meeting are scheduled to continue upto May 31.