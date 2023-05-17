G-20 MEET | YSS conducts activities in Srinagar, Anantnag

Srinagar: As part of the G-20 Meeting celebration, the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K organised multiple activities in the districts of Srinagar and Anantnag on Wednesday.
In Srinagar, a major road race in the age groups of U-14, 17 and 19 years was flagged off by Regional Transport Officer Kashmir (RTO) Shahnawaz Bukhari from Indoor Stadium Srinagar which culminated at Government High School Rawalpora.
He was accompanied by Waseem Raja Joint Director Kashmir of the Department of Youth Services and Sports and Nasir Mehmood Khan Assistant Commissioner Nazool Srinagar.
The event witnessed the participation of more than 1100 students hailing from various Government and Private schools of Srinagar District.
"The road race was held under the initiative of the G20 summit, highlighting the importance of sports in nurturing the physical and mental well-being of the youth. It showcased the dedication and talent of young athletes from various parts of UT’s summer capital, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among the participants," DYSS statement said.
Speaking on the occasion RTO said that such road races help us in staying fit and free from different lifestyle diseases.
“Running is one of the simplest activities children can take up to become fitter and more active - mentally, physically and emotionally” Bukhari added.
JD YS&S Kashmir expressed his satisfaction and happiness over the overwhelming response from a huge number of youngsters towards such an initiative.
"We are thrilled to witness the passion and determination displayed by the young athletes today. The Annual Road Race not only promotes physical fitness but also encourages teamwork, discipline, and a spirit of healthy competition among the youth. We are proud to be a part of the G20 summit, providing a platform for our talented athletes to shine." JD stated.
Meanwhile continuing its activities as per the already issued calendar issued in connection with the scheduled G-20 meeting, YS&S organized various events for different age group categories including some co-curricular activities in different sports zones of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.