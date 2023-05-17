G-20 MEET | YSS conducts activities in Srinagar, Anantnag

Srinagar: As part of the G-20 Meeting celebration, the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K organised multiple activities in the districts of Srinagar and Anantnag on Wednesday.

In Srinagar, a major road race in the age groups of U-14, 17 and 19 years was flagged off by Regional Transport Officer Kashmir (RTO) Shahnawaz Bukhari from Indoor Stadium Srinagar which culminated at Government High School Rawalpora.

He was accompanied by Waseem Raja Joint Director Kashmir of the Department of Youth Services and Sports and Nasir Mehmood Khan Assistant Commissioner Nazool Srinagar.