Ganderbal, Anantnag book their spots in semis of LG’s Rolling Trophy

Srinagar: In the ongoing LG’s Rolling Trophy, Ganderbal District sealed its place in Semifinals from Pool A at Pulwama while Anantnag district sealed its place for the semi-finals of the Trophy from Pool B at Anantnag.

In the match played at the sports stadium Pulwama, Baramulla won the match against the district team of Shopian.

In another match of the day played at Lelhar open field between Budgam and Ganderbal, Budgam after winning the toss decided to bat first.

Budgam scored 172 runs for 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs as Tajamul scored 46 runs. Ganderbal achieved the target in the last over.

Danish Muzaffer was the top scorer from this side with 52 runs. Danish was declared man of the match for scoring 52 runs.