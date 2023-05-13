Ganderbal Carrom championship held

Srinagar, May 13: The District Carrom Championship organised by the Ganderbal unit of J&K Carrom Association concluded on Friday at Incharge Sports Hall, SehporaGanderbal.
In the event around 100 participants comprising boys and girls of the district Ganderbal participated.
MuminFayaz emerged as the winner in the 2-day event, while second place went to Rumin and Ramees secured third place in the senior category of the event.
Salman, Aasif and Mumin bagged the first three positions in the Junior Boys section.
Arizoo, Iqra and Tabasum bagged the first three positions in the Junior Girls section.
The event was held under the overall supervision of Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir NuzhatAra, Manager RahilShafiIncharge Sports Complex SehporaGanderbal and Arif Sultan Vice President of the J&K Carrom Association.