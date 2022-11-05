Ganderbal Cup T-20 Cricket tournament concludes

Ganderbal: Ganderbal Cup, District Level Cricket tournament organised by Voice for Peace and Justice in collaboration with the District administration Ganderbal concluded here on Sunday.

As per the statement issued, the closing ceremony of the grand event was held today at the Madre Meharbaan Stadium Ganderbal, District Development Commissioner, Shyambir Singh was the Chief Guest, while International cricketers Parvaiz Rasool, Aabid Nabi, Additional district development commisioner Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, Additional Superintendent of Police Feroz Ahmad Yehya, Principal Degree College Ganderbal, Principal Physical education college Ganderbal Dr Hartaij Singh, executive engineer PWD and Dysp DR Muzaffar Ahmed were the guest of honours on the occasion.