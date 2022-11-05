Ganderbal Cup T-20 Cricket tournament concludes

Ganderbal: Ganderbal Cup, District Level Cricket tournament organised by Voice for Peace and Justice in collaboration with the District administration Ganderbal concluded here on Sunday.
As per the statement issued, the closing ceremony of the grand event was held today at the Madre Meharbaan Stadium Ganderbal, District Development Commissioner, Shyambir Singh was the Chief Guest, while International cricketers Parvaiz Rasool, Aabid Nabi, Additional district development commisioner Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, Additional Superintendent of Police Feroz Ahmad Yehya, Principal Degree College Ganderbal, Principal Physical education college Ganderbal Dr Hartaij Singh, executive engineer PWD and Dysp DR Muzaffar Ahmed were the guest of honours on the occasion.
The final match was played between Kangan 11 and Beehama Warriors. While the Kangan 11 registered its triumph.
Parvaiz Rasool, an international cricketer, stated in remarks on the occasion. Players from Ganderbal will soon represent Kashmir in international sport, he continued.
"It is overwhelming to see the young people of Ganderbal actively participating in sports, and the district administration as well as Voice for Peace and Justice is giving them a chance to demonstrate their talent and enhance their skills.