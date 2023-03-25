Ganderbal girl secures first position in U-17 UT-level cycling championship

Srinagar, Mar 25: Soliha Zahoor of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district has secured first position in the recently held Union Territory Cycling Championship at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu.
Soliha, daughter of Zahoor Ahmad, had participated in 'Women Elite' age group of the Championship from March 21 to March 22, 2023, reported news agency GNS.
Braving the stiff competition from other participants, Soliha with her sheer agility prevailed towards the end to secure first position.
The Championship was organised by Cycling Association of J&K which is affiliated to Cycling Federation of India and recognised by J&K Sports Council and J&K Olympic Association.