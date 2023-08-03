Ganderbal Squash championship concludes

Srinagar, Aug 3: Ganderbal District Squash championship organised by District Squash Rackets Association in collaboration with J&K Squash Rackets Association, J&K Sports Council concluded today on August 3 at Squash Complex, Gindun Stadium.
A statement issued here said that in this event over 62 players from different schools participated in different categories.
Dr Azhar Abbas presided concluding function as Chief Guest while Umer Akbar was present as Guest of Honour.
Chief Guest also expressed gratitude to Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council for provide modern class infrastructure for organizing of championship.
Umer Akbar advised players to stay continue with the sport of Squash.
Later, the Chief Guest Dr Azhar Abbas and Guest of Honour Umer Akbar distributed medals, trophies among the winner and runner-ups.
The championship was sponsored by Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council.