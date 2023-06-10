Gandhi Memorial College organises Annual Cycle Race

Srinagar: The Department of Physical Education, Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar on Saturday organized the Annual Cycle Race for Boys from Nehru Park to Harwan Garden, covering a total distance of 15 Kms.

In all 30 students of the college participated in the said event.

The Annual College Cycle Race was flagged off by the Principal of the College Prof (Dr) G.M Lone from Nehru Park Srinagar which culminated at Harwan Garden.