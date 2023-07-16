Gandhi Memorial College organises trekking expedition for girl students

Srinagar: In first, Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar organised the maiden trekking expedition for girl students from Naranag, a tourist village, in the Ganderbal district to Marchoi, an upper reach on the same mountainous range.

A statement issued here said that a total of 30 students and six faculty members including the college principal, Prof (Dr) G M Lone were part of this trekking expedition.

"The purpose of the trekking expedition was to sensitize the students about the importance of physical and mental fitness through exploring and enjoying the scenic beauty of Naranag. Moreover, the trekking expedition was aimed to nurture a feeling among students of staying positive and exhibiting perseverance in the face of ordeals to achieve their goals in life."

The trekking expedition covered a total distance of about 14 Kms with Principal, Prof (Dr) G M Lone leading from the front and guiding students and faculty members at every step. Students expressed immense gratitude towards the Principal, Prof (Dr) G M Lone for giving them a refreshing and memorable break from the daily routine of the college.