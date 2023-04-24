Gates named after Tendulkar, Lara unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

Sydney: The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday used legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday celebrations to unveil gates at the iconic Australia venue that are named after the India legend and fellow cricketing great Brian Lara from West Indies.

All visiting players will now take the field through the newly-named Lara-Tendulkar Gates, with the duo bestowed with the honour on Monday to coincide with Tendulkar's 50th birthday. Tendulkar's first Test century on Australia shores came at the picturesque Sydney venue and the champion right-hander averaged a whopping 157 from five Test matches at the ground. In 13 international matches at SCG, Tendulkar has scored 1,100 runs at an average of 100, with four centuries and four fifties and the best score of 241*. Behind West Indies' Viv Richards (1,134 runs) and Desmond Haynes (1,181 runs), he is the third-highest run-scorer at the venue among non-Australian players.

Tendulkar loves playing in Australia and numbers prove it. In his 67 international matches there, Tendulkar scored 3,300 runs at an average of 42.85. He scored seven centuries and 17 half-centuries in the country, with the best score of 241*. Tendulkar is the fifth-highest non-Australia run-scorer in Australia, behind Brian Lara (3,370 runs), Virat Kohli (3,426 runs), West Indies duo of Desmond Haynes (4,238 runs) and Viv Richards (4,529 runs).