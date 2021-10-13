Gazanfar flags-off trekking expedition

Srinagar: Director Youth Services and Sports Department J&K Gazanfar Ali on Wednesday flagged-off two contingents of boys and girls for a five days trekking expedition to two trekking destinations of Kashmir from the Youth Hostel, Gogji Bagh here.

The contingent of girl trekkers consisting of 50 girl students from different Government schools of district Srinagar was flagged-off for Pahalgam along with seven officials from the Department. Simultaneously 50 male students from district Srinagar were also flagged-off for the trekking camp to Sonamarg.

On the flag off, Director YSS advised the students to enjoy their life to the fullest in nature’s beautiful destinations of Pahalgam and Sonamarg.

Director Sports impressed upon the students to avoid much mobile usage and to go through the history of these naturally rich and ecstatically beautiful places. He advised the student trekkers that while trekking they should keep their surroundings clean and litter free.