GCoE M A Road organises Annual College road race

Srinagar: The Department of Physical Education, Government College of Education (IASE) M.A Road Srinagar organised the Annual College Road Race for Men and Women.

For men, the race started from Nehru Park to Nishat Gate at 06:30 a.m. and for women’s section, the race started from SKICC to Nishat Gate at 06:45 a.m. A total number of 75 students both men and women, participated in the race.

The races were flagged off by Dr Nazir Ahmad Bhat along with Prof Aijaz Ahmad Dar, Prof Gousia Nissar, and Fazal illahi, Arshid Saulleh, Daljeet Kour and Dr Bilal Ahmad Malla.

Mohammad Ayoub former Physical Director and former HOD Department of English Prof. Grmeet Kour were also present on this occasion.