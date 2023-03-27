GDC Baramulla Ramdhan Cup | Media Studies win inaugural match

Srinagar, Mar 27: The 4th edition of the Ramzan Cosco Cup organised by the Department of Physical Education and Sports, Government Degree College Baramulla was inaugurated at Showkat Ali Stadium Baramulla on Monday.
In the inaugural match, the Department of Media Studies emerged victorious over the Department of Botany by a huge margin of 64 runs.
Batting first, Media studies posted a total of 134/6 on board in the allotted 15 overs. Zubair Bhat top scored with 34 runs while as Skipper Dr Danish Nabi and Owais Marazi added valuable 28 and 27 runs respectively. Basit scalped took wickets for the Botany department.
In response, team Department of Botany bundled out for just 70 runs in 13 overs. Kashif was the top scorer with 20 runs for his team. For Media Studies, Saqib Bashir was the pick of the bowlers as he bagged four wickets for just 8 runs while as Nasir Ahmad Bhat and Zain-ul-Abideen also scalped two wickets each.
Saqib Bashir was declared as player of the match for his brilliant bowling spell.