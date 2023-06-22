GDC Handwaraorganises annual cycle race

Kupwara, June 22: Government Degree College (GDC)Handwara Thursday organised an annual bicycle race for boys which took off from Main ChowkLangate and culminated at the college campus.
The race was flagged off by Principal of the college, Professor DilrubaHamdani at 6:30 am in the presence of faculty members and other dignitaries.
A good number of college students from different areas of the district participated in the event with extraordinary zeal and enthusiasm.
Khalid Nazir Lone, a student in the 6th semester, secured the first position in the race. MuntazirMajeed, a 2nd-semester student and Khurshid Ahmad a student in the 5th semester secured 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.
Addressing the gathering, the Principal highlighted the importance of engaging in outdoor physical activities for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and emotional well-being. She encouraged students to make use of bicycles for transportation purposes for it would save energy and protect the environment from pollution.
She expressed her gratitude to the Police and Health Department for their necessary logistic support.
Winners were presented with cash prizes, trophies and certificates of appreciation at the culmination of the event.