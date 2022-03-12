GDC Pulwama organises award ceremony

Srinagar, Mar 12: Department of Physical Education, Government Degree College Pulwama held a felicitation ceremony for the winning and runner up teams of recently held first Romush Inter-College sports festival.
Principal Government Degree College Pulwama Prof Farooq Ahmad Andrabi was the Chief guest during the ceremony.
On this occasion, the Department of Physical Education of the college felicitated DrAltafurRehman and DrMusheerul Islam for their remarkable contribution to the field of Physical Education in Higher Education. Syed ManzoorAndrabi APTI Government Degree College Pulwama was felicitated for his immense contribution to the field of Physical Education in GDC Pulwama.