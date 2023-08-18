GDC Qazigund to organise Inter-College Kapadia Tournament from Sep 13

The organising committee has worked tirelessly to ensure that this tournament adheres to the highest standards of fairness and professionalism. Qualified referees and umpires shall be appointed to ensure impartiality and maintain the integrity of the game.

Meanwhile, the college has sought sponsorship from the public as well as private enterprises, as their contributions shall give this tournament a different look. Their Corporate Social Responsibility shall also highlight their commitment to promote sports and recognize the importance of extracurricular activities in the holistic development of students, said an official of GDC Qazigund.

The matches will be held at GDC Qazigund where state-of-the-art facilities and a vibrant atmosphere are available.