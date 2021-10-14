GDC Tral wins South Kashmir Inter-College T-10 tournament

Srinagar: Government Degree College (GDC) Tral won the final final match of the South Kashmir Inter- College T-10 Cricket Tournament which was played between GDC Tral and GDC D.H. Pora at Degree College Kulgam.

Batting first, GDC D.H. Pora was bundled at a paltry score of 41 in the allotted 10 overs, which was also the lowest score in the tournament. The bowling attack of GDC Tral was led by M. Moosa scalped 4 wickets, while Ubaid bagged 3 wickets.

For D.H.Pora, Umair Wani was the highest individual scorer with 26 runs to his credit. In reply, GDC Tral managed to chase the total in 7 overs, with 4 wickets remaining, despite a tough time given by D.H. Pora bowlers, especially Mushkoor who bagged 4 early wickets. For GDC Tral, Nisar Ahmad scored a match- winning 12 runs.

The presentation ceremony was presided over by Prof. Tariq Ashai, Secretary Sports Council, Cluster University Srinagar and President College Teachers Association (Kashmir-Chapter). Showkat Ahmad ADC Kulgam, was the guest of Honour on the occasion.

In his address, Principal GDC Kulgam, Prof Dr. Nazir Ahmad Simnani highlighted the importance of sports in personality development and impressed upon the students to actively participate in extra co-curricular activities.

Prof Ashai highlighted the importance of Colleges in functioning as nurseries for the production and grooming of young talent.

The tournament was organized by Government Degree College Kulgam in which Eleven teams from South Kashmir Colleges participated on a knock-out basis.