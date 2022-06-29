Generation Z Holds The Key For Indian Gambling Companies

What is more, Generation Z is young, impressionable, and open to learning about responsible gaming habits, while professional streamers are generally keen to advocate for them. It represents the perfect opportunity for operators to aggressively propagate safe gambling practices.

Options can include deposit limits, wagering boundaries, and time-out functions. Plus, all customer-facing content should consist of links to gambling awareness charities and reminders for players to gamble within their means.

Trust is one of the critical drivers of success in online gambling - companies must foster a relationship with their customers, and a responsible gambling strategy should be the middle prong in this approach.

Gaming Communities On Cusp Of New Generation

The gaming industry should be entering the Metaverse with its eyes wide open!

For example, Facebook Gaming (by Meta) already stakes a claim in the game streaming market, with over 100 million monthly gameplay sessions.

According to Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Facebook India, "For the last two years, we've been pretty serious in growing, and our numbers are very clearly evident… what we haven't been doing is going out and talking so much about it. In recent months, we've seen dramatic growth…much larger than any of those platforms that are specifically gaming-only..."

They may be jostling globally for a space on the streaming market, with YouTube and Twitch still ahead of the game, but it will only be a matter of time before the Metaverse becomes the go-to platform for gamers.

However, Mr Chopra does not see their rival behemoths as direct rivals: "Nobody needs to lose for us to win and therefore we are actively growing the market."

How the iGaming sphere in India chooses to best approach the growing spectre of generation z engaging in light online casino entertainment will set a long-term precedent. In an era where widespread legalisation of betting in India has never been closer, companies need to tread carefully and intelligently to stay one step ahead of the competition.