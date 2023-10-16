Girls Volleyball Tournament concludes in Lolab

Kupwara: The Grand Finale of Lolab Girls Volleyball Championship-2023 concluded with a spectacular display of skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

The tournament, held over 10 days from October 7 to 16, brought together the finest teams from across the *LOLAB VALLEY* of Kashmir's Kupwara District region to compete for the coveted championship title.

The championship showcased the exceptional talent and dedication of the participating teams. From powerful spikes to precise sets, the players delivered highly inspiring performances, captivating the audience and leaving them on the edge of their seats. Each match was a testament to the countless hours of training and preparation that the teams had devoted to perfecting their craft.