GMC Srinagar organises cycling event

Srinagar, Mar 5: In the prelude to international women's day, a cycling event was organised by the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar through its block medical officer, Hazratbal from sub-district hospital Hazratbal to Nishat garden.
The cycling event was flagged off by Prof Nelofar Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir and Prof Masood Tanvir, Principal/ Dean, Government Medical College Srinagar in presence of HOD Community Medicine Prof S Muhammad Salim Khan, HOD Paediatrics Prof Muzaffar Jan, HOD Surgery Prof Mufti Mehmood Ahmed, HOD Anesthesia and Critical Medicine Prof Ruqsana Najeeb, HOD Gynaecology and obstetrics Prof Rizwana Habib, from government medical college Srinagar.
The cycling participants include doctors, staff and students from various health facilities, University of Kashmir, Kashmir Harvard School.
The event was supported by Curve electric public E-bike sharing system, Cycling Association Jammu Kashmir and other organisations and organised by Dr Fara Shafi, BMO Hazratbal and her team.
The mementoes and certificates of the participants were distributed at Nishat Bagh.