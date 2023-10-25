GOC 16 Corps flags off Platinum Jubilee cycle expedition

Nagrota, Oct 25: General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps Wednesday flagged off a cycling expedition from Nagrota to Khardung La in Leh to commemorate the platinum jubilee of the 16 Corps Signal regiment.
PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said, “In a rich description of the spectacular laurels of past 75 years and demonstration of camaraderie and esprit-de-Corps, the cycle expedition was flagged off by GOC White Knight Corps today kick starting from Nagrota Military Station, amidst a gathering of the vibrant and enthusiastic officers, soldiers and families.”
He said that adventure was an aspect which required a high degree of physical as well as mental fitness and robustness and the aspect was being exemplified by all ranks of 16 Corps Signal Regiment, as they were undertaking this cycling expedition to commemorate platinum jubilee (1948-2023) of the Regiment.
“The primary goal of the expedition is to connect with the Veer Naris and war heroes of the region and pay tribute for their selfless sacrifice in the line of duty while serving the nation. The expedition team aims to foster camaraderie and esprit-de-Corps amongst serving soldiers and veterans and inspire and motivate the youth of the region,” Lt Col Bartwal said.
He said that the cycling team would pay reverence to the fallen war heroes by laying wreaths at various War Memorials enroute.
The expedition comprises two officers and 13 soldiers, which will cover a distance of approximately 850 km through the treacherous hills and passes of Pir Panjal ranges in Srinagar valley. Zojila Pass and the highest motorable road located at Khardung La pass at an altitude of 18380 feet.
“The journey will be a test of their grit, determination, will and adventuristic capabilities. The expedition will be flagged in at Leh on November 15,” Lt Col Bartwal said.