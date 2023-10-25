GOC 16 Corps flags off Platinum Jubilee cycle expedition

“The primary goal of the expedition is to connect with the Veer Naris and war heroes of the region and pay tribute for their selfless sacrifice in the line of duty while serving the nation. The expedition team aims to foster camaraderie and esprit-de-Corps amongst serving soldiers and veterans and inspire and motivate the youth of the region,” Lt Col Bartwal said.

He said that the cycling team would pay reverence to the fallen war heroes by laying wreaths at various War Memorials enroute.

The expedition comprises two officers and 13 soldiers, which will cover a distance of approximately 850 km through the treacherous hills and passes of Pir Panjal ranges in Srinagar valley. Zojila Pass and the highest motorable road located at Khardung La pass at an altitude of 18380 feet.

“The journey will be a test of their grit, determination, will and adventuristic capabilities. The expedition will be flagged in at Leh on November 15,” Lt Col Bartwal said.