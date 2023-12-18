Golf: Challenge Tour returns to India in March with events at Delhi, Kolkata

New York, Dec 18: The Challenge Tour, which provides players seats to the World Tour and European Tour and has four co-sanctioned events, will return to India in March with events at Delhi and Kolkata.

The Challenge Tour returns to India in March with the Delhi Challenge and Kolkata Challenge, the latter of which will be played at Royal Calcutta Golf Club – the oldest golf club in India and the first outside of Great Britain.

Players will compete for a total prize money of more than €8,000,000 for the second consecutive year and the 2024 Road to Mallorca will begin with the SDC Open at the start of February, the first of four co-sanctioned events with the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

The Road to Mallorca heads to the United Arab Emirates in April with back-to-back events, the Abu Dhabi Challenge followed by the UAE Challenge, as part of the European Tour group’s long-term partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation.

The Challenge Tour will head to Spain in May for the Challenge de Espana, which will kick-start a run of 18 tournaments in 21 weeks and see the Road to Mallorca travel through 14 countries in Europe, including Poland for the Rosa Challenge Tour and Ireland for the Irish Challenge at The K Club, the 2006 Ryder Cup venue, which hosted the Irish Open in 2023 and will do so again in 2025 and 2027.

The Road to Mallorca returns to China for back-to-back events in October, the Hainan Open followed by the Hangzhou Open, which offers a final opportunity to tee it up in the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final supported by The R&A.