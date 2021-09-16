Golf Clinic held at RSGC

Srinagar: On the sidelines of the PGTI Golf tournament being played here at Royal Springs Golf Course(RSGC) these day, a Golf Clinic was held for the students of Government schools here this afternoon.

The effort has been part of the initiative of the Tourism Department to train students and kids about Golf and make them golfers for coming times.

Today students drawn from different Higher Secondary schools were invited to the sprawling golf course where trainers and experts of national repute taught them the basics of playing golf.

The students who attended the clinic today had a memorising experience to share with. Already a Golf Academy has been set up by the Tourism Department at the re-laid Kashmir Golf Course, Srinagar where two batches of students comprising 100 students have been trained so far to play golf. Currently a batch comprising 75 students from various schools is being trained at the Golf Academy.

Meanwhile, the PGTI Golf tournament is in full swing and the prize distribution is slated for September 18 while as the ProM would be played on September 19.