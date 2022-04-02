‘Govt committed to develop sports infrastructure in J&K’

The Chief Secretary remarked that the government is keen to organize various sports activities in the UT to explore and hone the talent of youth in the disciple of the sports be it cricket, football, water sports or any other sports activity. He said that the aim of the government is that youth from JK should represent the country at the Olympics and other international events and every support will be provided in this regard to every sports-loving person.

Dr Mehta further said that water sports will be promoted in J&K owing to the presence of natural water resources available. He mentioned that water sports were started last year in Ranjit Sagar dam and this year we are targeting Jhelum, Manasbal, Nigeen, Wular, so that a maximum number of such events will be organised this year.