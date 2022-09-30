‘Govt committed to provide support to athletes of J&K’

She was accompanied by the National Chief Coach of India and Dronacharya Awardee, KuldeepHandoo. In the meeting, they apprised the Lt Governor of various issues related to the promotion and development of sports, including establishment of the National Wushu Academy in J&K.

They informed that seven sports persons from J&K are being selected for the Junior National Wushu Coaching camp for the upcoming 8th Junior World Wushu Championship, to be held in Indonesia in the month of December.