Govt Degree College Handwara organises annual road race

Kupwara, June 16: The Govt Degree College Handwara Friday early morning organised the annual road race which took off from Main Chowk Langate and culminated in the college campus.
The Principal of the College, Prof Dilruba Hamdani, flagged off the race at 6:33 am at Langate Chowk, in the presence of SHO Handwara Inspector Shabir Ahmad, among other officials.
A considerable number of students from different areas of District Kupwara participated in the event. Mehrajudin Ahmad, a student in the 4th semester, secured the first position in the race. Muntazir, a student of 2nd semester and Musaib Altaf, a student of 4th semester secured 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.
Addressing the gathering, the College Principal highlighted the importance of engaging in outdoor physical activities for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and emotional well-being.
Professor Dilruba encouraged the students to actively participate in such events, as it would enhance their chances of getting selected in police and other security forces. The Principal congratulated all the organizers, especially the sports department, NCC, and NSS units of the college, for the successful conduct of the race. Besides, she expressed her gratitude to the Police and Health Administration of Handwara for their necessary logistic support. The winners were presented with cash prizes, trophies, and appreciation certificates at the culmination ceremony.