Govt Degree College Handwara organises annual road race

The Principal of the College, Prof Dilruba Hamdani, flagged off the race at 6:33 am at Langate Chowk, in the presence of SHO Handwara Inspector Shabir Ahmad, among other officials.

A considerable number of students from different areas of District Kupwara participated in the event. Mehrajudin Ahmad, a student in the 4th semester, secured the first position in the race. Muntazir, a student of 2nd semester and Musaib Altaf, a student of 4th semester secured 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.