Govt Women's College Baramulla win Volley Tournament

Baramulla: The team of Government Women's College Baramulla emerged victorious in the three-day Girls Volleyball tournament that culminated on August 10.

The spirited team claimed the coveted title after a gripping final match, where they defeated the Khelo India Centre Team Baramulla with an impressive 2-0 victory.

The exhilarating matches witnessed an outpouring of energy and enthusiasm from the players and spectators alike. The tournament was organised by the 53rd Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under civic action programme in collaboration with Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla at the indoor stadium, GDC Baramulla.

Eleven talented girls' teams from various colleges enthusiastically participated in the tournament, showcasing their skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the three days of intense competition.

The championship match featured a high-stakes clash between GDC Women Baramulla and Khelo India Centre Team Baramulla, highlighting the immense talent and dedication displayed by both sides.