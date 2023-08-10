Govt Women's College Baramulla win Volley Tournament

Baramulla: The team of Government Women's College Baramulla emerged victorious in the three-day Girls Volleyball tournament that culminated on August 10.
The spirited team claimed the coveted title after a gripping final match, where they defeated the Khelo India Centre Team Baramulla with an impressive 2-0 victory.
The exhilarating matches witnessed an outpouring of energy and enthusiasm from the players and spectators alike. The tournament was organised by the 53rd Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under civic action programme in collaboration with Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla at the indoor stadium, GDC Baramulla.
Eleven talented girls' teams from various colleges enthusiastically participated in the tournament, showcasing their skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the three days of intense competition.
The championship match featured a high-stakes clash between GDC Women Baramulla and Khelo India Centre Team Baramulla, highlighting the immense talent and dedication displayed by both sides.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CRPF North Kashmir Range, Sanjay Yadav graced the occasion as the chief guest while Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure was the guest of honour. The event was attended by Commandant 177 BN CRPF, Hari Kant Singh, SP Baramulla Divya D, Principal GDC Baramulla Prof. Mohammad Farooq Rather, and several other notable figures from the community.
In his welcome address, Commandant 53 BN CRPF, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, eloquently elaborated on the significance of the tournament, drawing inspiration from the words of Nelson Mandela, who famously stated that "Sports has the power to change the world." Sharma emphasized that sports have the unique ability to inspire and unite people, particularly the youth, transcending barriers and instilling hope where there was once despair.
He also underscored the vital role of sports in holistic personality development and nation-building.
Sharma expressed his optimism that events like the Girl's Volleyball tournament will play a pivotal role in nurturing the latent talents of local girls, potentially propelling them to represent their state and nation on larger platforms in the future.
Amidst an exuberant crowd of students and spectators, the Girl's Volleyball tournament reached its thrilling conclusion.
The triumphant GDC Women's Baramulla team was awarded a well-deserved cash prize of Rs 11,000, along with the championship trophy and certificates, while the runners-up received a cash prize of Rs 5,100, in addition to a trophy, memento, and certificates.