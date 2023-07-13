Gowher defies odds in water sports

Budgam: Gowhar Ahmed, a young athlete from Budgam district in central Kashmir, has emerged from the shadows of despair to become a symbol of hope and resilience for youth with special physical abilities. His incredible transformation, from the brink of self-destruction to national recognition in para canoeing, is a testament to the power of determination and an unwavering spirit.

“There was a time when I decided to commit suicide, and I went to Zero Bridge for this. Then suddenly, a ray of hope emerged,” Gowhar revealed, reflecting on his darkest moments. Author Zubair Qureshi mentioned that, Gowhar’s path took a turn when he decided to join water sports and found support from Bilquess Mir, the first water sports coach from Srinagar and the first Olympic-level women’s kayaking and canoeing player from the Kashmir region. Mir’s guidance provided Gowhar with a new direction.

Last year, in 2022, Gowhar participated in the Para Canoe event held at the Upper Lake in Bhopal, the author wrote. Despite the odds stacked against him, he emerged as a formidable competitor, securing an impressive fourth position. Spectators were left in awe as Gowhar showcased his true potential on the national stage.

This achievement was the result of Gowhar’s unwavering dedication, relentless training, and the unwavering support of his coach, Bilquess Mir. Mir not only boosted Gowhar’s morale but also provided crucial financial assistance to enable his participation in the competition. Their bond transcended the role of coach and athlete, becoming a lifeline for Gowhar during his darkest moments.

“Bilquess Mir has been my guiding light and pillar of strength throughout this journey,” expressed Gowhar with heartfelt gratitude. “Her belief in my abilities and unwavering support has helped me overcome my inner demons and find the courage to pursue my dreams.”

Mir recognized the extraordinary spirit within Gowhar and reflected on their journey together. “When I first met Gowhar, I saw a remarkable level of strength in him. His determination to excel in para canoeing and his unwavering spirit of never giving up inspired me as a coach. Together, we embarked on a training regimen that challenged him physically and mentally, pushing his limits and transforming him into a formidable athlete,” she said.

Gowhar’s training regime mirrors that of any other elite athlete, despite his physical challenges. Endless hours of practice, gruelling workouts, and honing technical skills have become his way of life. His unwavering commitment has shattered stereotypes surrounding disability sports and propelled him forward.