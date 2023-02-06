Sports

Green Valley students shine in South Asian Sqay championship

GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Feb 6: The students of the Green Valley Educational Institute shined in the 7th SQAY South Asian Championship- 2023 held at National Sports Stadium, Kirtipur, Kathmandu, Nepal.

The Championship was organised by the SQAY Federation of Nepal from Febuary 3 to 5.

SolihaMushtaq and RamshaRiyaz have bagged gold medals while ad AswahSajad has been awarded a silver medal. Sheikh Hashim has taken a bronze in the Championship.

Irfan Ahmad Rangrez, the SQAY Master, Coach who accompanied the students informed about the great demonstration of skill by the students.

